Philadelphia Man Charged with Murder of Female in Atlantic City, NJ

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has confirmed that a Philadelphia, Pennsylvania man has been charged with the murder of an Atlantic City, New Jersey Woman.

Gregg Page, 34, has been charged with:

murder

attempted murder

associated weapons offenses

The charges are in reference to two females that were due covered with apparent gunshot wounds to the head.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours of Thursday, August 1, 2024 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Page was with two other men, brothers Ryan Schenck, 30, and Ramir Schenck, 27, both are from Philadelphia.

The Schnenck brothers have been charged with Hindering Apprehension in connection with the above referenced crimes.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has revealed the following:

On Thursday, August 1, 2024, at approximately 4:41 a.m., the Atlantic City Police Department responded to the area of the 60 North Main Avenue (Main and the Boardwalk), for two females severally injured. Upon arrival, officers located two females in the area of the jetty. The first female was identified as Kamille Stewart, 29, from Pleasantville, NJ. Stewart was conscious with multiple wounds. She was transported to AtlantiCare Medical Center in Atlantic City, NJ. The second female was identified as Carley Elbert, 32, from Sewell, NJ. Elbert was unconscious and unresponsive. She was pronounced deceased at the scene. Preliminary investigation revealed that both females appear to have been shot in the head. The official cause and manner of Elbert's death are pending an autopsy by the Southern Regional Medical Examiner's Office, said the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

This has been a collaborative effort between the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office (Major Crimes Unit), Philadelphia Police Department, Atlantic City Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Philadelphia Unit.

As always, anyone with information about this incident or other crimes is asked to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office at 609-909-7800 or go to the Prosecutor's Office Web site at ACPO. Tips and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page.

People can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers Website at http://www.crimestoppersatlantic.com/. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.

SOURCE: Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

