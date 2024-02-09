Nothing Cost More Than A Dime At This Atlantic City, NJ Store

This was a spectacular and comprehensive store that first opened its doors on Friday, April 3, 1925 with a splashing headline advertisement that read:

1321 BOARDWALK AT OCEAN AVENUE THE NEW STORE IS NOW READY! WE CORDIALLY INVITE OUR PATRONS TO ATTEND FORMAL OPENING FRIDAY.

This wide-ranging store seemed to have everything.

Here’s the description of their luncheonette counter:

We have installed one of the finest and largest Luncheonette and Soda Fountains In the world--a marvel in itself--where we will serve daily, except Sunday, the best of foods and all kinds of soda drinks and sundaes; also a sanitary, daylight kitchen. We want you to visit there on opening day.

It all sounds just wonderful.

This iconic store was F.W. Woolworth Co., on The Boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Below, is a photograph of The Woolworth luncheonette in the 1960’s. It is spectacular. Note, more than 40 years after it first opened and the prices haven’t gone up much at all … with $ .10 and $ .15 prices posted.

The great stores of the 1920’s through 1960’s that had these marvelous lunch counters where you could have great meals, milkshakes and other homemade desserts.

A few of them still exist today, but, not many.

Take a look at this amazing April, 1925 menu for Atlantic City’s F.W. Woolworth’s store. It shows the diverse items that they had available.

They had food, clothing, jewelry, candy, souvenirs, household items, bed linen, towels, toys and countless other items.

I really miss stores like this.

I hope you enjoyed this really fun walk down Atlantic City Memory Lane.

