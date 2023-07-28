South Jersey Truck Owner Jumps on Hood to Stop Theft, Suspect Arrested

Authorities in Franklin Township, Gloucester County, say a resident prevented their truck from being stolen by jumping on the hood of their vehicle.

The scene unfolded around 2:45 Monday afternoon on the 1300 block of West Boulevard.

Police say 22-year-old Dmytro Tyschenko of Vineland broke into a truck and attempted to back out of the driveway of a home before its owner jumped on the hood to stop the theft.

Tyschenko then reportedly fled the area on foot and stole a bike from a yard in the 4900 block of Lake Road.

1300 block of West Blvd in Franklin Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Officers immediately surrounded the area and viewed Tyschenko riding on the stolen bicycle along Lake Road. Tyschenko fled on foot and was captured a short time later after a brief foot chase...

Tyschenko was arrested and taken to the Salem County Correctional Facility.

Officials say they learned he stole another vehicle just prior to the second attempted car theft.

Tyschenko was charged with three counts of theft, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

