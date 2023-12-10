NJ Senator Says Atlantic County Executive ‘Knifed Me In Back’

This breaking news all took place on Friday, December 8, 2023, between 8:06 a.m. to 10:06 a.m. on WPG TALK Radio.

It was politically explosive in nature.

It was an unprecedented event, as the highest ranking elected Atlantic County official took on the Atlantic County Executive in such a public manner.

New Jersey Senator Vince Polistina unloaded on Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson for what looks like a deal with Camden County Democratic political potentate George Norcross … who appears poised to receive a property casualty insurance contract.

Polistina and Levinson are both Republicans.

It appears that an appointed insurance board was created back in 2014 to handle the selection of public insurance contracts.

Many had never heard of this board until very recently.

The Atlantic County Board of Chosen Freeholders approved the board’s creation and they voted to abdicate their own authority to this unelected board.

Atlantic County Republican Party Chairman Don Purdy stated on-air that he does not believe that the contract that created this board’s existence was drafted in Atlantic County, or, by Atlantic County officials.

The official board vote is scheduled for today. Both Polistina and Purdy have confirmed that the Norcross-related bid is not the lowest responsible bid that was received.

“I have a problem with a company putting in a lower responsible bid and not winning the bid,” said Atlantic County Republican Party Chairman Don Purdy.

Purdy said “this was all designed for Mr. Norcross to get what he wants.”

“This is not easy for Senator Polistina or me to comment about Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson like this,” said Purdy.

Atlantic City Councilman George Tibbitt called-in to say that “Atlantic City has the same arrangement that Senator Polistina and Chairman Purdy are talking about,” said Tibbitt.

“I had to call-in. I wanted to mind my own business this is bad. It’s also bad for politics,” said Tibbitt.

Tibbitt discussed local companies, who may present the lowest bid not receiving the contract award.

Polistina discussed the more than $ 4 million that was spent against him in a hyper negative media campaign of attacks that was waged against him.

Polistina holds Norcross responsible for much of it.

“This has been kept under cover for a long time,” said Purdy.

“There are 28 pages of bylaws for this board and the Atlantic County taxpayers pay for this board,” said Purdy.

This insurance board appears to be responsible to no one.

”George Norcross is a smart dude,” said Purdy. “Were the dummies,” said Purdy.

“George Norcross wants total control of Atlantic County and he basically has it,” said Purdy.

The insurance board will meet on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. and potentially award a 3-year property casualty insurance contract.

“No one even knew about this said Purdy. The board should put a halt or freeze on this,” said Purdy.

