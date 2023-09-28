A man from Freehold has been arrested and charged in connection to two separate incidents, one where he allegedly impersonated a police officer.

46-year-old Anthony Burke of Freehold is facing one count of both fourth-degree impersonating an officer and second-degree robbery, plus four counts of third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office says the arrest is in relation to an incident that took place in Freehold Township on Sunday, September 17th, where Burke attempted to impersonate a law enforcement officer by pulling over a driver and prior to leaving, he then stole the victim’s cell phone.

Burke was arrested on Wednesday evening during a traffic stop in Freehold.

Crimes of this nature can be punishable by up to a decade in state prison.

Anyone with information about Burke's activities in or around Freehold is urged to contact the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at (800) 533-7443. Anonymous tips can be submitted via Monmouth County Crime Stoppers at (800) 671-4400.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

