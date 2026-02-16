Newark police arrested 20 people with outstanding warrants in a January fugitive roundup.

Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda, Sr., says those now in custody had outstanding warrants for violent offenses.

Newark Public Safety Director Comments

Miranda said in a social media post, "This operation is useful for informing individuals with outstanding warrants that they should simply turn themselves in. Our team of detectives, from the Newark Police Intelligence Division/Fugitive Section, is committed to bringing suspects with warrants to justice. They are an integral part of our strategy to reduce crime and to remove individuals known as violent offenders from our neighborhoods."

The department did not release any information about any charges that the 20 people pictured below are facing.

News of these arrests comes as the city is celebrating a noticeable reduction in crime. In 2025, the city's homicide rate dropped to its lowest in 72 years, robberies fell by 38%, and crime overall was down by 19%, according to a report from WABC-TV. Well over 500 illegal guns were also confiscated.

Photos of Those Taken Into Custody

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

