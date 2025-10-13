A New Jersey Critique Of The Best Dessert In Disney World [Photos]
This time of year at Disney World is fantastic, with the EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival … this year held between August 28, 2025 to November 22, 2025.
This flavorful festival is included with your valid EPCOT park pass. Note that a theme park reservation may be required, based on admission type.
There are pop-up restaurants in each and every country.
We recently dined in France and had the incredible Beef Bourguignon … saving room for the fabulous Pretzel bread pudding … that is located in Germany.
Here It Is … An Incredible Dessert That Costs Less Than $ 5.00 in Disney World
You Can make This Yourself … Here’s The Recipe
DisneyParksBlog.com has provided a link to recipe for the pretzel bread pudding.
You can download the recipe for this must-try treat here so you can make it for you and yours.
Here Are The Ingredients Of The Pretzel Bread Pudding & How They Incorporate Together
Pretzel Bread Pudding
- Pretzel bread: The base of the dish.
- Milk: Used in the custard mixture.
- Heavy cream: Adds richness to the custard.
- Sugar: For sweetness.
- Eggs: Essential for thickening and binding the custard.
- Vanilla paste: Provides a rich vanilla flavor.
- Baking powder: Helps with the pudding's texture.
- Cinnamon: Adds a hint of spice. & Vanilla Sauce.
- Egg: Creates a creamy sauce base.
- Sugar: For sweetness.
- Heavy cream: Adds richness to the sauce.
- Milk: Dilutes the heavy cream to a pourable consistency.
- Cornstarch: Used as a thickener.
The link above will show you step-by-step instructions.
The Pretzel Bread Pudding From Sommerfest In EPCOT Germany Pavilion
Was added in March, 2022.
It has become a real favorite. The sweet icing is perfect, along with a splash of salt from the caramel … that complement each other so well.
My daughter Kristin found it and strongly recommended it to me.
The next time that you have the opportunity … please try it.
Best Meal Served At Great Atlantic City, N.J. Area Restaurants
Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley
What Are These Atlantic & Cape May, NJ Communities Best Known For?
Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley