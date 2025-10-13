A New Jersey Critique Of The Best Dessert In Disney World [Photos]

This time of year at Disney World is fantastic, with the EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival … this year held between August 28, 2025 to November 22, 2025.

This flavorful festival is included with your valid EPCOT park pass. Note that a theme park reservation may be required, based on admission type.

There are pop-up restaurants in each and every country.

We recently dined in France and had the incredible Beef Bourguignon … saving room for the fabulous Pretzel bread pudding … that is located in Germany.

Here It Is … An Incredible Dessert That Costs Less Than $ 5.00 in Disney World

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

You Can make This Yourself … Here’s The Recipe

DisneyParksBlog.com has provided a link to recipe for the pretzel bread pudding.

You can download the recipe for this must-try treat here so you can make it for you and yours.

Here Are The Ingredients Of The Pretzel Bread Pudding & How They Incorporate Together

Pretzel Bread Pudding

Pretzel bread: The base of the dish.

Milk: Used in the custard mixture.

Heavy cream: Adds richness to the custard.

Sugar: For sweetness.

Eggs: Essential for thickening and binding the custard.

Vanilla paste: Provides a rich vanilla flavor.

Baking powder: Helps with the pudding's texture.

Cinnamon: Adds a hint of spice. & Vanilla Sauce.

Egg: Creates a creamy sauce base.

Sugar: For sweetness.

Heavy cream: Adds richness to the sauce.

Milk: Dilutes the heavy cream to a pourable consistency.

Cornstarch: Used as a thickener.

The link above will show you step-by-step instructions.

The Pretzel Bread Pudding From Sommerfest In EPCOT Germany Pavilion

Was added in March, 2022.

It has become a real favorite. The sweet icing is perfect, along with a splash of salt from the caramel … that complement each other so well.

My daughter Kristin found it and strongly recommended it to me.

The next time that you have the opportunity … please try it.

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Best Meal Served At Great Atlantic City, N.J. Area Restaurants Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley