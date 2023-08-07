New Jersey Fictional ‘Tony Soprano’ Major Item Is For Sale

The HBO iconic television series ’The Sopranos’ was a huge hit that people still love today.

Nothing about the show was bigger than Tony Soprano … whereby The Soprano’s Family lived in New Jersey … and, the storyline was based in The Garden State.

Various public reports have confirmed that Tony Soprano’s yacht, which was featured in the very first season of the show is currently for sale.

The sale price to buy the yacht, known as 'The Stugots' is $ 299,900.

The yacht is now called ‘Never Enough.”

Currently, the yacht is located in Stamford, Connecticut. The make and model is a 1999 Cape Fear 47 foot Sportfish boat.

This is the first of three yachts that were used during The Sopranos television program, during 6 seasons and 86 episodes.

In yet another New Jersey centric issue, in season 2, an Egg Harbor, New Jersey yacht became known as ‘The Stugots II,’ was featured in The Sopranos television series.

It was a 55-foot ocean yacht.

James Gandolfini, who played Tony Soprano to perfection … died on June 19, 2013 at age 51.

This made the genius of my great friend Tom Cantone, who brought "The Soprano’s" cast back together on March 20, 2013 a fortuitous and momentous occasion, indeed.

Cantone assembled the following Soprano’s cast members together at Mohegan Sun for an exclusive players event hosted by Mohegan Sun and Cantone.

James Gandolfini, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Lorraine Bracco, Michael Imperioli, Steven Schirripa, Tony Sirico, John Ventimiglia and Vincent Curatola.

Cantone, the corporate president of sports and entertainment for Mohegan Gaming Entertainment set-up a full capacity private special event ... along with a Question and Answer component with their VIP casino players ... it turned out to be a Cantone offer that they couldn't refuse.

It was the first time in many years that the cast appeared together and it would be the last time with Gandolfini, who died just 3 months later.

There certainly remains an intrinsic value to an item such as Tony Soprano’s yacht.

SOURCE : Daily Mail, Tom Cantone.

Atlantic City's Firsts Throughout History