A Galloway Township man will likely spend up to four years behind bars after admitting to abusing a cat and pointing a gun at someone in two separate incidents.

On Thursday, 28-year-old Michael Ciarla pleaded guilty to third-degree animal cruelty and fourth-degree aggravated assault charges.

His plea calls for 365 days in state prison without the possibility of parole for the aggravated assault charge and three years for the animal cruelty offense. The sentences will run consecutive to each other.

Ciarla was charged with animal cruelty after a cat with numerous broken bones was brought to Absecon Veterinary Hospital on November 15th, 2021. The cat, which belonged to Ciarla's girlfriend, had to be humanely euthanized as all of its limbs were broken beyond repair or

treatment.

Get our free mobile app

Ciarla admitted in his plea that he intentionally slammed the door on the cat multiple times.

A month earlier, on October 20th, 2021, Ciarla was charged with aggravated assault after brandishing a .177 caliber BB gun, that was a replica of a .44 caliber revolver handgun, at a man in Absecon. Ciarla placed the gun directly to the back of the victim's head and cocked the gun after the victim tried to walk away from Ciarla. Ciarla then fled the scene but was later apprehended after a standoff with police.

Sentencing is scheduled for October 5th.

VERY PRETTY: This Quaint NJ Town Named One of the Most Beautiful in America

7 Huge Eyesores in Absecon and Galloway that Need to Go All of these abandoned or deteriorating buildings are along the White Horse Pike.