Summer crowds are gone, but the shore is still buzzing

Restaurants are open and wait times are way shorter

Here’s where to eat during local summer at the Jersey Shore

Local Summer at the Jersey Shore

Sadly, summer is unofficially coming to an end and while kids are now boarding school buses, there are some positive points to ponder.

For example, "local summer" is here — that magical time of the year when the crowds have thinned out, the beaches become empty, parking up and down the Jersey Shore becomes infinitely easier and cheaper...

...and we can enjoy three or four weeks of fantastic weather all to ourselves (more or less).

Not that we don't like being invaded by Shoobies and Bennies... I mean, you guys do contribute quite a bit of money to our state and we thank you for that. It's just that we'd like you to do so not in the left lane.

Empty Beaches, Open Tables

Now that we're getting our beaches and boardwalks back, another great thing to remember is all of the fantastic restaurants up and down the shore are a heck of a lot less crowded.

That means you won't have to wait 90 minutes on a Saturday evening to grab dinner!

Best "Local Summer" Restaurants in Every Shore Town

We recently scoured the internet to determine the best restaurant in every shore town you'll want to consider visiting during local summer. A great meal is to be had and, as a bonus, you can enjoy the sanity that is post-summer at the Jersey Shore.

Note: As summer ends, it's best to check the operating hours of each of these restaurants before stopping by.

As Summer Ends, Locals Can Finally(!) Enjoy These NJ Shore Restaurants Hungry? Let's dive in... Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

