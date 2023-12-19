‘Jack Reacher’ Television In ‘What Happens In Atlantic City’

The Jack Reacher franchise is a trifecta of greatness.

The books are great.

The two movies with Tom Cruise are outstanding.

Now, The Amazon Prime television series, starring Alan Ritchson is just terrific.

The Jack Reacher character is based upon a decorated former major in the United States Army military police, who is portrayed as a loner and a drifter.

Season 2 launched this past Friday, December 15, 2023.

Amazon did something that I think is very smart. They released the first 3 episodes of Season 2.

Most of the streaming television companies release the entire new season all at once.

It’s fun to binge watch all of them … but, it’s all over before you know it.

Then, you have to wait 2 years or more to see the next season … and, that’s only if your favorite show is renewed for another season.

Here is the Jack Reacher viewing schedule for the rest of Season 2.

Jack Reacher via Facebook. Jack Reacher via Facebook. loading...

Now, for the Atlantic City - Jack Reacher connection.

In Season 2, Episode 2, a significant part of the program is based in Atlantic City.

Some if it … a lot of it … is actual great, new footage of Atlantic City. Some of it was not of actual Atlantic City … but, it was fun to compare and see the difference between the two.

There is great aerial footage of the Atlantic City Boardwalk (ocean view) properties, several references to the Atlantic City casinos.

During a key scene, you can see the Resorts Casino Hotel tower (marquee) from the window of the room that they filmed it from.

Resorts looked great.

They also mention The White House Sub Shop and there are scenes of Jack Reacher and 3 other main characters walking on the streets of Atlantic City … although at times, it was not really AtlaNtic City.

There are many references of Atlantic City during this Season 2, Episode 2 television program.

This is the latest example about how relevant Atlantic City remains.

