Had they not been parked illegally, there's a good chance three people would not be sitting in the Atlantic County Justice Facility this morning.

Bad Parking in Atlantic City, NJ, Leads to Charges

Over the weekend, the Atlantic City Police Department says one of their officers observed a vehicle illegally parked blocking a lane in the area of California and Fairmount Avenues.

They say the driver, 36-year-old Vincente Scalzo of New Port Richey, FL, opened his door and the officer "immediately observed drug paraphernalia on the floorboard."

Two other occupants, 25-year-old Aubrey Castillo of Forked River and 36-year-old Lamar Dew of Atlantic City, were also placed in custody.

During a search of the vehicle, the officers say they located two loaded handguns, small amounts of heroin and methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

Dew was also found to have an active warrant for his arrest.

Charges Filed

Scalzo was charged with two counts of possession of CDS, unlawful possession of a weapon, certain person not to possess a weapon, and three counts of possession of CDS paraphernalia.

Costello was charged with two counts of possession of CDS, unlawful possession of a weapon, and two counts of possession of CDS paraphernalia.

Dew was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, certain person not to possess a weapon, and two counts of possession of CDS paraphernalia.

All three were remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.