2 NJ ZIP Codes Rank Among America's Hottest

Two of the hottest real estate ZIP codes in America are in New Jersey.

That, according to realtor.com, means if you're looking to buy a house there, be ready to move very quickly and write a rather large check.

And by "rather large check," we mean you'll need at least half a million dollars to even think about moving into these two spots.

How Realtor.com Ranked the Hottest ZIP Codes

Realtor.com has released its list of the 2025 hottest ZIP codes in America, based on "where buyer interest is strongest and homes are flying off the market."

Specifically, they looked at two metrics: market demand, as measured by unique viewers per property on their website, and the pace of the market as measured by the number of days a listing remains active on realtor.com.

The hottest areas are those that have high demand from buyers, in other words, lots of unique viewers per each property listed for sale, and fast-selling homes, an indicator of limited supply.

#1: Beverly, Massachusetts

The hottest ZIP code is Beverly, Massachusetts, which is about 15 miles northeast of downtown Boston.

Located within the Boston metro area, Beverly combines coastal charm with relative affordability, attracting homebuyers eager to balance quality of life with proximity to a major economic hub.

Living Near, But Not In, Boston

In other words, those looking to live close to Boston but not actually in the city have found the real estate "sweet spot," featuring a perfect balance of suburban life with being close to the excitement of a big city.

The median listing price for a home there reached $719,000 in June — that's over $250,000 above the national average — and houses typically sell in two to three weeks.

Meanwhile, two spots in New Jersey made the list, including a South Jersey spot that ranked #2.

#2: Marlton, NJ

The second hottest real estate market in the nation is in Marlton, Burlington County.

South Jersey’s Real Estate Sweet Spot

Much like Beverly, MA, Marlton is in a perfect location — close to Philadelphia, close to Cherry Hill, close to the Jersey Shore, lots of things to do, yet far enough away so you can unwind and relax a bit (unless you get stuck in traffic on Route 73).

Interested in moving to Marlton? Realtor.com says the median home listing is just shy of $500,000 and the house you're looking at might be gone in under three weeks.

#5: Wayne, NJ

Coming in at number 5 is the city that is home to William Paterson University, Wayne, in Passaic County, which is about 20 miles outside of New York City.

A Northern NJ Hub Close to NYC

Obviously, being right in the middle of everything that North Jersey and New York City have to offer is extremely attractive, especially when you don't have to pay astronomical prices for a home in Jersey City or NYC.

Here, the average home gets listed for $664,000 and it's on the market for about three weeks.

Other Hot ZIP Codes Across the U.S.

Other cities in the top ten included the following:

Cumberland, RI (near Providence)

Trumbull, CT (between NYC and Hartford)

Leominster, MA (western suburb of Boston)

Ballwin, MO (just west of St. Louis)

