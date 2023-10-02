Homeless Lived In City Hall This Past Weekend In Atlantic City, NJ

Atlantic City Council sources have confirmed that homeless persons moved into Atlantic City Hall from last Thursday, September 28, 2023 through this morning when City Hall employees returned to work on Monday, October 2, 2023.

At least one person was able to come and go as he pleased throughout the past 4 days.

We have confirmed that the persons moved-in on the 4th floor of Atlantic City Hall.

Even by Atlantic City political standards… This is bizarre.

Atlantic City insiders expressed concerns about how the person(s) could have made it through the entire weekend without being detected.

Are there no alarm systems or motion detectors at Atlantic City Hall?

It’s also inexplicable that someone could be occupying City Hall on the fourth floor from Thursday through Monday morning, in light of the fact that the 911 office is located inside City Hall on the second floor by and staffed with employees.

Apparently, the person(s) stayed in the building on Thursday and then took over the fourth floor after all of the Atlantic City Hall employees had left for the weekend.

I have reached out to Atlantic City Councilman George Tibbitt for his public comment regarding the incursion into Atlantic City Hall.

Tibbitt confirmed that he will be providing us with a comment about this matter.

A City Council source, who asked to remain anonymous told me that the person(s) who occupied City Hall partied in a spirited fashion throughout the weekend.

I have obtained this exclusive photo as to a person(s) who were living inside Atlantic City Hall.

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

An Atlantic City Council Member confirmed to me that the Atlantic City Police removed one male from City Hall earlier this morning.

At least one individual defecated on the floor inside a City Hall office, which is used by the LGBTQ liaison.

“Mayor Small is trying to turn his direct dereliction of duty into a political attack on me,” said Atlantic City Councilman George Tibbitt.

”What Mayor Small needs to do is to accept responsibility that someone has able to roam freely - in and out of City Hall since last Thursday,” said Tibbitt.

”Mayor Small must develop a plan to insure that something egregious like this never happens again,” said Tibbitt.

”We learned over these past four that Mayor Small does not have the people’s City Hall secured in a proper, safe and professional manner,” said Tibbitt.

This is a developing story.

