Here are Atlantic City, New Jersey’s Finest Chicken Tenders

I really enjoy chicken tenders.

Our listeners, readers, friends and family member foodies have created our list of the finest Chicken Tenders in The Atlantic City, New Jersey area.

Chicken Tenders are not Chicken Wings … but, you already know that.

These boneless beauties are absolutely delicious.

Our list is not ranked in any particular order of preference. They’re all really good and worth your attention.

My unwavering standard is that they must be flavorful and not chewy.

When I encounter chewy chicken, it is very disappointing and inedible.

HERE’S OUR LIST:

JULIANO’S PUB & GRILL - EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY

Harry Hurley, TSM.

The Juliano’s chicken tenders are consistently outstanding. The texture and taste are perfect. They cut easy with your fork.

They are available in plain, Buffalo (mild or hot) and Barbecue Sauce styles.

ATLANTIC CITY INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY

Harry Hurley, TSM.

You may be thinking that this sounds crazy. But, I’m absolutely serious about this.

Our family members have had these chicken tenders numerous times. They are high quality and absolutely delicious each and every time.

WINGCRAFT KITCHEN & BEER BAR - ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY

Wingcraft Kitchen & Beer Bar via Facebook.

Margie Hurley describes the Wingcraft Kitchen & Beer Bar chicken tenders as “big, delicious with the best sauces.”

CHICK-FIL-A - EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY

Chick-Fil-A photo via Facebook.

I have never, ever had a bad chicken dish from Chick-Fil-A.

The flavor and overall tenderness is absolutely wonderful.

Inexplicably, they recently discontinued their longtime chicken tenders. However, their chicken nuggets are, perhaps the best ever made anywhere

Even though this is a hyper technicality, we’re including Chick-Fil-A on our list … because they are that good.

ROBERT’S PLACE - MARGATE, NEW JERSEY

Robert's Place photo via Facebook.

Simply put, everything that Robert Sutor does … he does very well.

The chicken tenders have received the approval of chicken tenders connoisseur, Noah Hurley Baker.

KELSEY’S - ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY

Kelsey's photo via Facebook.

Here are Kelsey’s the buffalo chicken tenders. They are always of the highest quality.

CHARLIE’S BAR - SOMERS POINT, NEW JERSEY

Charlie's Bar photo via Facebook.

Charlie’s Bar is known by reputation for serving fine chicken wings and boneless chicken tenders.

They are available plain, mild or hot buffalo style.

They do tremendous volume of product, yet your order is always on time for pickup.

FRED AND ETHEL’S LANTERN LIGHT RESTAURANT & TAVERN - SMITHVILLE, NEW JERSEY

Fred & Ethel's photo via Facebook.

As a part of Historic Smithville, New Jersey … the long standing quality of this restaurant is self evident.

The chicken tenders are plump and the taste and texture are wonderful.

MAYS LANDING DINER - MAYS LANDING, NEW JERSEY

Mays Landing Diner via Facebook.

When you go to a quality diner like the Mays Landing Diner, everything is delicious.

This certainly includes the chicken tenders.

JW’S RESTAURANT- ABSECON, NEW JERSEY

JW'S Restaurant photo.

This was a jewel of a restaurant, that was infused with New Orleans flavor.

The menu was great and so are the chicken tenders. as witnessed above.

The owner/Executive Chef took a new position and closed about a month ago

We’re giving them this honorable mention in honor of their successful past.

DI ORIO’S BAR & GRILL - SOMERS POINT, NEW JERSEY

Don P. Hurley photo.

We have saved one of absolute best for last and they are one of Don Hurley’s favorites.

Di Orio’s is very well known for Tenders Tuesday and Wings Wednesday.

Attention to detail, highest quality chicken, cooking technique, texture and flavor is the reason at Di Orio’s.

As always, our lists are not complete and we realize that we unwittingly omit deserving establishments.

Please let us know what you think.

Bon appétit.

