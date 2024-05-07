Haves and have nots: The 10 best and worst New Jersey cities to live in

While we all know New Jersey is the best state in the country (clearly), it is a rather unique area of the country.

For example, you can be in a neighborhood overflowing with multi-million-dollar homes and then go for a 20-minute drive and you'll be in an area that isn't exactly safe once the sun goes down.

Sure, the shore is terrific, the Pine Barrens are incredible, the mountains in the northern part of the state are fantastic -- but we don't live in a utopia. No one does.

700 block of Ramona Gonzalez Street in Camden NJ 700 block of Ramona Gonzalez Street in Camden NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

With 9,267,000 people jammed into 7,354 square miles of land, we looked at the ten best and worst New Jersey cities to live in.

Sunset over Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Sunset over Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

"Best" and "Worst" Towns in New Jersey

Obviously, "best" and "worst" are subjective terms, so let's briefly define them.

For the top of the list, we turned to Travel & Leisure, which consulted with local real estate experts and took things like education and overall well-being into account.

Conversely, high crime rates were used to rank the worst cities.

These NJ towns are among the best, most sought-after places to live statewide According to Travel & Leisure , they are the 10 best places to live in New Jersey based on data from local real estate experts. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Website Suggests You Should Never, Ever Move to these 15 New Jersey Cities Rankings baed on violent crimes per 10,000 people. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

Best New Jersey cities to live in, Worst New Jersey cities to live in, Where should I move to in New Jersey, What are the best cities in NJ, What are the worst cities in NJ, Is Camden NJ a bad city