A Burlington County man is facing charges in connection with a home burglary in Gloucester County that involved multiple stolen guns and rifles.

The Washington Township Police Department says this past Tuesday afternoon, their officers were called to a home in the Cross Keys development after a homeowner returned from work and discovered that his house had been burglarized and multiple loaded handguns and rifles had been taken.

An investigation quickly led to suspects being identified, who were later seen entering a room at the Mayfair Motel on the Black Horse Pike.

At around 5:00 the next morning, the Gloucester County SWAT Team executed a search warrant at the motel, however, the room was unoccupied at the time, but several of the stolen guns were recovered.

On Thursday, two WTPD officers located one of the suspects, 34-year-old Demarcus Taylor of Pemberton, waiting for a NJ Transit bus. Upon seeing the officers, the suspect fled on foot, allegedly dropping a gun during the pursuit. He was eventually safely taken into custody.

Taylor is facing the following charges:

Burglary

Theft

Unlawful possession of a handgun

Unlawful possession of a rifle/shotgun

Certain persons prohibited from possessing a firearm

Police say Taylor is also suspected in several other burglaries, and additional charges are pending.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

