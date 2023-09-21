Get Ready Now: High Wind Warning Issued For NJ Shore as Weekend Storm Develops

A coastal storm system is likely to bring a ton of rain and some gusty winds to the South Jersey shore this weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for coastal portions of Cape May, Atlantic, and Ocean Counties from late Friday night through Saturday evening.

Officials say to prepare for northeasterly winds of 30 to 40 MPH with gusts to 60 MPH possible.

While the weather is rather tranquil today, take a few moments to secure any loose objects in your yard and anchor your trash cans so they don't blow down the street.

Overall the greater threats from this system look to be along the coast, with the potential for a period of coastal flooding, gales over the coastal waters and rather strong winds along the immediate coast...

Townsquare Media Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow says the coastal storm will begin to kick up the surf starting today. Wave heights will increase to about 5 feet on Thursday and could reach 8 feet over the weekend.

A high risk of rip currents blankets the Jersey Shore for the duration.

The potential for beach erosion comes just days after Hurricane Lee brought 6 to 10-foot waves to the Jersey Shore, causing some issues along the coastline.

Zarrow points out, "Saturday morning looks nasty, as heavy rain and strong winds drive through New Jersey."

This coastal low could bring 1 to 3" of rain to the Jersey Shore with locally heavier amounts possible, depending on the exact track of the storm.