Good news for drivers in one South Jersey community: the safest railroad crossing in the state just got safer. And a little more ridiculous.

I've been a fan of trains (known as "railfanning") since I was a kid. To this day, every time I drive over a railroad crossing, I instinctively look down the tracks to see if there might be a train coming.

Sadly, in Atlantic County, there isn't much train traffic these days. Sure, New Jersey Transit runs the Atlantic City Rail Line, and there is a freight train that runs down those tracks into Pleasantville and EHT once in a while, but compared to other parts of the state, rail fans don't have much to hang their hats on down here.

Anyway, back to the safest railroad crossing in the state. Our travels today took us to Galloway Township, where I did a double take when I was out for a drive recently.

Barrette Outdoor Living has a large factory on Tilton Road, not too far from Atlantic City International Airport, and they have a spur of track that runs off of the New Jersey Transit line into the back of their plant. This is for when they need stuff delivered by train, and those tracks are leftover from when that building was used as a Lenox China factory.

Train tracks that run into Barrette Outdoor Living in Galloway Township NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Train tracks that run into Barrette Outdoor Living in Galloway Township NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

READ MORE: 12 roads hated most by New Jersey drivers

Those tracks cross Aloe Street, run into the back of the Barrett building, and stop. Not only do they stop, but they don't exist past the back of the plant.

So then why this sign was put up on Tilton Road — on the other side of the factory — has me a bit confused.

Tracks Out of Service sign on Tilton Road in Galloway Township NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Tracks Out of Service sign on Tilton Road in Galloway Township NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

I'm confused because there are no train tracks.

There are no train tracks on Tilton Road in Galloway Township NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman There are no train tracks on Tilton Road in Galloway Township NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

I looked at Google Maps and Google Earth images — there haven't been tracks there for at least 40 years.

There are no train tracks on Tilton Road in Galloway Township NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman There are no train tracks on Tilton Road in Galloway Township NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

Why would you put up a new sign about train tracks in an area where there haven't been train tracks for decades?

Now, I have seen old maps that show a rail line did continue past here and run down to where the Atlantic City Race Track is now, but that was back in the 1800s. Centuries ago.

So not only is this the safest railroad crossing in New Jersey (there are no tracks), but it just got safer, thanks to a new sign. Well done!