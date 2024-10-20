Foxes in Ventnor City & Now in Ocean City, New Jersey

Thanks to Tim Mooney, earlier this week, we reported about a fox sighting on the Ventnor City Boardwalk.

If you missed our report, here’s a link to our Ventnor City fox story:

Yesterday, my dear friend, Mike “The Hero” Heath sent me a photo and video of his own fox sighting in Ocean City, New Jersey.

Heath was working outside on a beachfront home in Ocean City … when suddenly he saw a fox that was only about 10 feet from him.

Just like in the case of the Ventnor fox; the Ocean City fox was very tame and not aggressive at all.

Heath was actually able to feed the Ocean City fox, by placing food on a long stick.

The fox was shy at first … but, slowly began to trust Heath and took the food right off the stick.

I asked Heath to describe his 2-days of encounters with the Ocean City fox.

Mayor, I was working on a house on the beach and I turned around and the fox was about 10 feet behind me. I kind of treated him like a dog with trying to call him. I went and found a donut and broke it up in pieces as you can see in the video, he ate the whole donut and hung about a half hour with me as l was keeping his distance to surprise. He came back the next day and was able to feed him again and then he ran back onto the beach which in Ocean City has a lot of wooded area. Was a pretty cool experience cause I always thought foxes kept away from humans. Very cool, said Heath.

Until this week, I had never before heard about a fox in Ventnor City or Ocean City.

Thank you to Mike Heath and Tim Mooney for sharing their stories.

Here are photos of the Ventnor City and Ocean City foxes. I think they are beautiful.

Tom Mooney photo via Facebook.

Michael Heath photo.

SOURCES: Tim Mooney & Michael Heath.

