NYC could charge cars from NJ an extra $15. Here’s your chance to act on idea

The MTA announced four dates for public hearings about congestion pricing and the ability to comment online.

As part of the process toward final implementation, the public will have the opportunity to speak about the plan that would charge all passenger vehicles using E-ZPass entering Manhattan below 60th Street an additional $15. The revenue will be put towards improvements to the MTA's subways in New York.

The first session is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 29 at 6 p.m. Subsequent hearings will be held Friday, March 1, at 10:00 a.m. and two hearings on Monday, March 4, at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The hearings will be held at MTA headquarters at 2 Broadway in Manhattan and be in person, on the phone and via Zoom.

Public comment is also being accepted starting Wednesday through Monday, March 11 on the MTA website.

Speakers at the hearing will have two minutes and will need to register beginning one week before the hearing by calling 646-252-6777. The deadline to register is 30 minutes before start time

What happens after the hearings?

After all the hearings are complete, the MTA will review the public comments and then come up with a final plan for rates and discounts for the congestion pricing.

The MTA has indicated it hoped to have the process for final approval of the plan completed by spring but acting Chair and CEO John Lieber told WCBS 880 it may delay the implementation of congestion pricing until at least June.

Lieber said that several items need to be completed first including the resolution of pending litigation from New Jersey.

The New York Post reported a third meeting is scheduled to take place on Jan. 5.

While Gov. Phil Murphy and U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, have been vocal in their opposition to congestion pricing there is support for the plan in New Jersey.

Not everyone in New Jersey opposes congestion pricing

Several New Jersey organizations are among 34 groups that have filed a motion in federal court in Newark asking a judge to dismiss New Jersey's lawsuit because the plan has “enormous environmental benefits" for New Jersey and New York, according to NJ.com.

