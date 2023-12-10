A Burlington County man has admitted possessing images of child sexual abuse.

Federal authorities say on Thursday, 24-year-old Al-Fahim Medina pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography.

From January through June 2020, Medina possessed mobile phones and a tablet which contained multiple images of child sexual abuse, including children under age 12 and sadistic and masochistic conduct or other depictions of violence or sexual abuse or exploitation involving an infant or toddler, officials said.

Medina now faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 10th.