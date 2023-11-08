Feds: NJ Man Found Downloading Child Porn as Cops Searched His Home

A man from North Jersey has been arrested for allegedly possessing child porn videos.

43-year-old Matthew T. Williams of Westfield, Union County, made an initial appearance in Newark federal court on Wednesday and was released on $100,000 unsecured bond.

According to federal authorities, for much of this year, Williams "possessed on devices in his home videos depicting child sexual abuse, which he made available for distribution through a peer-to-peer file-sharing service."

To make matters worse, officials say as law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at his home on Wednesday, they discovered software open on a computer actively downloading child porn files.

Williams had previously been convicted of sexual misconduct in New York.

The charge of possession of child exploitation material that Williams is facing carries ten to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.