Authorities say seven people were hurt when a New Jersey Transit bus crashed into a light pole in an Egg Harbor Township shopping center parking lot late Thursday night.

The scene unfolded around 10:00 near the Boscov's store in Harbor Square on the Black Horse Pike.

According to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, 40-year-old Chrisffor Aime of Galloway was behind the wheel of a New Jersey Transit bus, driving through the parking lot after leaving a pick-up area, when it crashed into a light standard in the back of Boscov's.

At the time of the crash, seven people were on the bus, including the driver.

Parking lot behind Boscovs in Egg Harbor Township NJ Parking lot behind Boscovs in Egg Harbor Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

As a result of the crash, seven people were hurt with six taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Aime was issued a citation for careless driving.

The bus sustained moderate damage in the accident.

Assisting at the crash scene were the New Jersey Transit Authority; EMS crews from Egg Harbor Township, Northfield, and Pleasantville; and AtlantiCare ALS.

This crash was investigated by Ofc. Thomas Rizzotte with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit.