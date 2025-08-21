The Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey Police Department has confirmed the news of a car crash and a person who was driving while intoxicated (DWI).

Friday, August 15, 2025

At approximately 8:06 p.m., the Egg Harbor Township Police Department responded to a call at the intersection of Zion Road and Robert Best Road in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.

Car Crash

The Egg Harbor Township Police Department encountered the results of a motor vehicle crash with injuries reported to one of the automobile occupants.

Specific Details Directly From The Egg Harbor Township Police Department

Initial investigation revealed that a 2002 Buick Lesabre was driving on Robert Best Rd. approaching the stop sign at the intersection of Zion Rd. The Buick failed to appropriately navigate the curve as it approached a stop sign, ran off the roadway, swerved back into the intersection, and struck a 2008 Toyota Tundra that was turning left from Zion Rd. onto Robert Best Rd. The vehicles came to rest in the intersection, with disabling damage to both. The driver of the Toyota Tundra, a 60-year-old male from Egg Harbor Township, suffered an injury to his head and was treated on scene by EHT EMS. said the Egg Harbor Police Department.

Egg Harbor Township Police Department Determined That The Driver Of the Other Car Was Impaired

The Buick Lesabre was driven by Hector Merino-Garcia, 36 years old, from Somers Point, New Jersey.

Merino-Garcia was determined to be an impaired driver, with a Blood Alcohol Contrnt level, measuring. 12%.

Merino-Garcia was arrested and charged with numerous traffic summonses, which include:

Driving Under the Influence.

A criminal charge for Assault by Auto.

Merino-Garcia's vehicle had two other occupants on board. Neither was injured in the crash and both are adults.

Sergeant Michael Keeping, along with Officers Michael Merkh, and Samuel Walsh have investigated this case.

Egg Harbor Township Police Department Has Declared the follow:

Though the police department is participating in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Labor Day high-visibility enforcement campaign, we are fully committed at all times of the year to keeping our roadways safe for the motoring public. So end the summer with good memories, not a DWI. Don't drink and drive, choose safety over regret, said the Egg Harbor Township Police Department.

SOURCE: Captain Cherie Burgan, Egg Harbor Township Police Department.

