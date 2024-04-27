Here we are at the end of April already. It's finally(!) stopped raining and the boardwalks down the shore are starting to show signs of life.

Springtime in South Jersey is a wonderful time of year — it's a lot like the "local summer" season that we get to enjoy for several weeks after Labor Day.

But while it's April now, Memorial Day weekend is next month and once that hits, we all know millions of people will be sharing the shore with us.

With that said, some of our most popular restaurants are now either reopening for the season or are returning to more normal business hours. And that gives us locals an opportunity to visit some of our favorite eateries without having to wait an hour and a half for a table on a Friday or Saturday evening.

Ocean City boardwalk

So enjoy the next few weeks of relative peace and quiet and support some of these fantastic local restaurants (call ahead before you go to make sure they're open).

