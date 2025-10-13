Authorities in South Jersey are investigating a shooting at a popular dive bar over the weekend.

Shooting Reported Outside Jay's Elbow Room Bar

The Maple Shade Police Department and the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office say the incident happened at around 2:00 early Sunday morning in the parking lot of Jay's Elbow Room Bar on Route 73 near Collins Road.

A preliminary investigation confirmed that a shooting had taken place, although cops could not locate anyone involved at the scene.

Victim Located at Camden Hospital

A short time later, police were notified that a man had arrived at Cooper University Hospital in Camden with a single gunshot. He was treated and released.

READ MORE: The 20 Best Dive Bars in South Jersey

Investigation Remains Ongoing

Officials say an investigation is active and ongoing and no further details are being released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maple Shade Police Department at (856) 234-8300.

The 20 best dive bars in South Jersey We recently took to Facebook to assemble a list of the best dive bars in South Jersey. Pull up a seat, grab a beer, and check out our list! Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman