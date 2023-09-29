Delicious Crab Cakes Available In Atlantic County, New Jersey

About 1 1/2 yeas ago, our listeners, readers and my faithful family of fabulous foodies embarked upon a journey to find the best crab cakes in the Atlantic County, New Jersey area.

We complied a great list at that time. I thought that now was the time for us to revisit this delicious item, again.

Some of the crab cakes you will see here made our previous list last year. However, there are many new ones on this expanded list … which are available at both casino and non-casino restaurants.

BOBBY CHEZ

Harry Hurley photo.

A most fabulous, consistently excellent product. You can get these breaded or without the breading. There’s no filler, it’s all luscious, wonderful jumbo lump crabmeat.

Bobby Chez is my absolute favorite. They have a number of stores, (I miss the former Margate and Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey stores) … but, the easiest way to get them is by ordering them at https://bobbychezcrabcakes.com by Wednesday late morning, you'll have them at your home by Friday.

I’m a regular customer.

Your Bobby Chez Crab Cakes arrive fresh and flash frozen.

Simply cook (from frozen) in a preheated 450-degree oven for 27 minutes and they are perfect every time.

Here's a look after biting into one:

Harry Hurley photo.

VIC AND ANTHONY’S STEAKHOUSE - GOLDEN NUGGET HOTEL & CASINO - ATLANTIC CITY

Vic & Anthony's Steakhouse photo via Facebook.

Just looked this incredible offering from Vic and Anthony’s Steakhouse at The Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City.

General Manager Sal Spena runs a great restaurant, whereby he caters to all customers with excellence in service and quality of product.

It just may be the perfect crab cake … somehow made next level excellent by topping it with more jumbo lump crab meat.

DOCK'S OYSTER HOUSE - ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY

Dock's Oyster House - Atlantic City photo via Facebook.

Dock’s Oyster House has been offering some of the finest seafood offerings in America for generations.

Their crab cake does not disappoint.

The Dougherty Family are synonymous with seafood for more than a century. You can't go wrong.

Their crab cakes feature high-quality ingredients and tender loving care.

They are light, yet very satisfying. You can also take it up a notch and have a ceab cake served over a fresh piece of flounder and it’s just wow.

KNIFE & FORK INN - ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY

Knife and Fork Inn photo via Facebook.

The Dougherty Family makes our list for a second time with this crab cake.

Here's why.

they make a perfectly formed jumbo lump crab cake, served with Red Pepper Coulis.

It is sheer perfection in terms of taste, texture, and attention to detail, it's all just perfect.

GALLAGHER’S STEAKHOUSE - RESORTS CASINO HOTEL ATLANTIC CITY

No single owner has made one of our lists three times until now.

Gallagher’s Steakhouse at Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City prepares a very high quality crab cake.

It should come as no surprise, considering their other restaurants mentioned above and The Linwood Country Club.

THE CRAB TRAP - SOMERS POINT, NEW JERSEY

Harry Hurley photo.

These little beauties are an appetizer called mini crab bites. You get 5 of them and they are fantastic.

I regularly get them with a bowl of the best crab bisque soup that you will find anywhere on planet earth.

I also always get a side of stewed tomatoes, which are also my favorite of all time.

Atlantic County Clerk Joe Giralo, Martha Gaines, Sue Carlsen, Karen Hurley McDonald and many other family members of mine also love The Crab Trap.

STEVE AND COOKIES BY THE BAY - MARGATE

Steve and Cookies By The Bay photo via Facebook.

Simply put, everything that owner Cookie Till does, she does well.

This includes her famous crab cakes.

They are delicious. Cookie also offers them in a fabulous crab cake sandwich alternative that is very popular.

Either way, you can't go wrong. Cookie never skimps on the quality of all products and ingredients.

VENTURA’S GREENHOUSE - MARGATE & NORTHFIELD

Ventura's Greenhouse photo via Facebook.

Kristin Hurley Baker is as legit a foodie as you’ll find anywhere.

Kristin wrote us about these fabulous looking crab cakes (above).

Kristin highly recommends them highly and describes them as:

”Baked jumbo lump crab cakes over a rich lobster sauce with red bliss potatoes and vegetable medley.”

Kristin highlighted that the importance of the accompanying lobster sauce with the crab cake.

TWO GREAT STEVE MARCHEL RESTAURANTS MAKE OUR LIST:

Betty’s Seafood Shack - Margate.

The Water Dog Smoke House - Ventnor.

Steve Marchel photo.

Steve Marchel photo.

Owner Steve Marchel describes his two restaurant offerings like this:

“From Betty's. Our 10oz Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Box served W LambWeston Fries and Betty Slaw made w minimum binder also shown our mini-crab cakes for a recent catering event Both available Broiled and Gluten Free as well,” said Marchel.

HERE ARE A FEW MORE CRAB CAKES THAT I RECOMMEND:

Any and every restaurant at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino that offers crab cakes.

Kelsey & Kim's - Atlantic City

Chef Vola's - Atlantic City

Harry's Oyster Bar & Seafood - Bally’s Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

Atlantic City Bar & Grill - Atlantic City (Gino & Ron are great operators).

Bobby Flay Steak - Borgata Resort Casino & Spa - Atlantic City.

Old Homestead Steakhouse - Borgata Resort Casino & Spa - Atlantic City.

Here are crab cakes that were submitted by our readers and listeners as follows:

Jennifer Golden Weber’s favorite are available at the Oyster Creek Restaurant and Boat Bar.

Michelle Schunk loves The Smithville Inn, and so does my extended family members.

Smithville Inn photo.

Here’s what Michael W Conway wrote us;

“Docs in Somers Point by far, all mentioned are good but for extremely high end no one beats Docs Somers Point.”

For Kate Stanton Karins it’s Chef Eddie McGaurn crab cakes at The Soup Bar!

John Ward Writes “Atlantic City Country Club..amazing.”

Below, a bonus mention of two outstanding crab cakes that are no longer available … however, I want to tip my cap to both.

ANGELONI’S II RESTAURANT & LOUNGE

Alan Angeloni closed earlier this year after nearly 50 years at Arctic and Georgia Avenues in Atlantic City.

Chef Diane’s crab cakes were some of the finest ever made.

Chef Diane's Famous recipe. There was basically no filler. It's all crab meat and it's wonderful. They were perfectly formed each and every time and after all of these years, I still don't know what held them together (with no filler to speak of).

SHIRLEY FREEMAN HURLEY HOMEMADE CRAB CAKES

Karen Hurley McDonald photo.

And, last, but certainly not least … my late Mother’s Famous Crab Cakes.

They are gone, but not forgotten and they actuslly continue to live on, because my sister, Karen perfected our mothers recipe, and we still get to enjoy them often.

This is a good lesson about properly handing down wonderful family recipes from generation to generation. Karen has done the same with her daughter, Kelly.

These are delicious and so sentimental to me. They are not light. They are pan sautéed, hearty and bursting with flavor.

Well, that’s our deep dive into some of the best crab cakes available in Atlantic County, New Jersey.

Bon appétit.

