At the end of last week, a large corner lot on the Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing showcased hundreds of rather large trees.

At the beginning of this week, just about all of those decades-old trees are gone.

Future home of CarMax in Mays Landing NJ Future home of CarMax in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

So what's going there?

Busy Location

"There" would be the rather busy corner of the Black Horse Pike and McKee Avenue in Hamilton Township, across the street from AutoZone and Canal's Discount Liquor Store — right along the back entrance to the movie theater.

Future home of CarMax in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Future home of CarMax in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

Years of Planning

It was back in 2021 that the Hamilton Township Planning Board gave CarMax the green light to build a used car showroom, sales lot, and vehicle service area on about eight acres of undeveloped land.

Records show CarMax bought that lot for about $2.8 million.

Those plans stalled a bit as humanity dealt with COVID-19 and the related economic slowdown. However, work seems to be moving at a rather brisk pace.

Future home of CarMax in Mays Landing NJ Future home of CarMax in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

What is CarMax?

CarMax sells used vehicles across the country — they have over 200 locations across 41 states.

According to Wikipedia, a typical CarMax store is about 59,000 square feet in size and it has 300 to 400 vehicles on its sales lot.

On average, a CarMax location employs about 40 people.

The chain currently has four locations in New Jersey: Edison, Sicklerville, Wayne, and Maple Shade.

CarMax in Sicklerville NJ CarMax in Sicklerville NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

There's no word on when the new CarMax location in Mays Landing may be opening.

