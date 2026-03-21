Authorities in Cape May County have charged two teenagers from Connecticut in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries and a vehicle theft this past summer.

The Cape May Police Department says Nazir Rainey and Nikolas Creed Jordan, both 19 years old and from Bristol, CT, are facing third-degree charges of receiving stolen property and conspiracy.

Investigation Into Vehicle Burglaries

The department says during the early morning hours of August 24th, 2025, they responded to a 9-1-1 call from a home on the 1200 block of Missouri Ave. A victim reported that he had left his vehicle parked in front of his home the night prior, and went out the following morning and found it missing.

Cape May Police detectives said they identified Rainey and Jordan as suspects after an investigation stemming from an incident the previous evening.

Through a review of video surveillance footage and the cooperation of several witnesses, charges were filed against the pair.

Police did not provide details regarding how the two Connecticut teens were in Cape May County during the alleged incidents.

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How to Submit Tips

Anyone with tips or information about this case is asked to contact the Cape May Police Department at (609) 884-9500 or Cape May County Crime Stoppers at (609) 889-3597. Anonymous tips are welcome.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Six Missing Persons from Cape May County, NJ If you have any information on these missing persons, contact the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office at (609) 465-1135. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

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Chris Coleman, a South Jersey native, is the brand manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 FM and afternoon on-air personality on WPUR Cat Country 107.3 in Atlantic City, NJ. He joined the station in February 1998 and covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey for Townsquare Media. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com