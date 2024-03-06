Officials in Cape May County have confirmed the first positive rabies case of the year.

An investigation began after authorities were notified that a dog was possibly exposed to the virus after it had contact with a raccoon on February 26th.

That raccoon, which was collected from Woodbine Avenue in Belleplain, Dennis Township, tested positive for rabies on Monday.

Due to the exposure, the dog, which received a rabies booster shot after its encounter, is in a 45-day confinement. No humans were exposed.

Rabies Tips

Cape May County health officials say an encounter with a potentially rabid animal can be fatal for your pet, particularly if your pet is not currently vaccinated, and puts your family in danger of being exposed to rabies.

If you see a wild animal acting strangely, you are urged to immediately contact your local animal control officer for assistance.

If an animal bites you, wash the wound, seek medical attention immediately, and notify the Cape May County Department of Health

If you are exposed to a rabid or suspected rabid animal, you must receive rabies shots as soon as possible to prevent the disease

If your pet has contact with a wild animal, contact your veterinarian and the Department of Health at (609) 465-1187

Free Rabies Clinics in Cape May County

Cape May County is offering free rabies clinics at the following locations:

March 5th, noon to 1 PM — Cape May Point Public Works, 801 Lighthouse Ave, Cape May

March 16th, 1-3 PM — Woodbine Ambulance Building on DeHirsch Avenue

April 13th, 9-11 AM — Lower Twp. Public Works Yard, 771 Seashore Road, Erma

May 4th, 12:30-1:30 PM — Middle Township Public Works Garage, 400 W. Mechanic Street, Cape May Court House

