A man from Philadelphia has been sent to a state prison in New Jersey in connection to a fight over a girlfriend that left a man with a traumatic brain injury.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office says 36-year-old Hampton Lee was convicted of second-degree aggravated assault back in November.

Late last week, he was sentenced to seven years behind bars with six years of parole ineligibility.

Authorities say on December 10th, 2021, Lee and an unidentified victim in this case had an argument over the phone about the victim's girlfriend.

Lee went to the victim's home for a physical confrontation, which brought the two men and the girlfriend outside.

Victim Left "Bloody and unconscious"

According to prosecutors, "When the victim’s girlfriend came outside, the victim was on the ground, bloody and unconscious, and Lee was observed walking over to the victim and kicking him."

The victim suffered a traumatic brain injury and numerous other significant injuries, which left him unable to walk unassisted.

The case went to trial on October 26th of last year and Lee was found guilty by a jury on November 2nd.

