Beloved South Jersey high school teacher dies suddenly

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – A South Jersey high school is mourning the sudden death of a much-loved teacher.

Egg Harbor Township High School announced the death of “beloved” social studies teacher Doug Winkler on its Facebook page Saturday night. He also served as a class advisor to the Class of 2024.

According to his Linkedin account, he had been a teacher at the school since 2006.

A cause of death and the exact time of death were not disclosed by the district.

"Mr. Winkler has touched the lives of so many as a teacher, coach and class advisor. His dedication to his students and the school will be greatly missed," the district said in a statement.

The school postponed its Spirit Week pep rally and homecoming dance.

"Such an awesome man"

The district's post on Facebook drew many accolades for Winkler.

"Not only a wonderful teacher but a wonderful person," one parent wrote. "He was my daughter's teacher last year and he was someone my daughter could talk to. Just Friday, he told my daughter they needed to catch up. She broke down when I told her of his passing."

"God bless his soul! Such an awesome man. We will miss you Wink," another comment says.

"Anyone who knew him understood how funny and caring he was to all of his students. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and all those close to him," the Class of 2024 wrote on its Instagram account.

School is closed on Monday for Yom Kippur. Principal Jacki Carugno told parents counseling is available through the school's guidance office and teen center.

