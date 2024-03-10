Garden State Parkway Rest Stop Renamed Ocean View Service Plaza is getting renamed Plaza to be named after a Jersey-loved actor Signs will be changing in the next few weeks

One of the last service plazas on the Garden State Parkway not named after a famous person associated with New Jersey is about to get a new identity.

Bruce Willis Service Plaza

The Ocean View Service Plaza in Cape May County will soon be named after actor Bruce Willis.

Now, truth be told, Willis was not born in the Garden State and this rest stop was supposed to be named after someone else.

Toni Morrison Service Area?

It was back in 2021 when authorities announced they would be renaming all of the rest stops along the Parkway after those associated with New Jersey, just like all of the pee-stops on the Turnpike.

Atlantic Service Plaza sign on the Garden State Parkway in Galloway Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Gone were the Atlantic, Cheesequake, and other service plazas, replaced by places to get a quick cheeseburger named after James Gandolfini, Connie Chung, Whitney Houston, Jon Bon Jovi, Judy Blume, Celia Cruz, and Frank Sinatra.

Bon Jovi Service Area on Garden State Parkway has closed - Photo: Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images / TSM Illustration

Also on that list was Toni Morrison, whose name was supposed to grace the Ocean View Service Plaza down around Exit 17, however, an agreement could not be reached with Morrison's family, so "Ocean View" never changed.

Until this week when it was announced that the plaza will be named after Bruce Willis.

Ocean View Service Plaza on NJs Garden State Parkway renamed after Bruce Willis - Photo: Google Maps

German-born, Jersey-loved

Willis was born on an Army base in what was then West Germany in 1955. Two years later, his family relocated to Carney's Point, in Salem County. Willis would go on to graduate from Penns Grove High School and then work odd jobs around South Jersey. By the late 70s and 80s, Willis began acting, and in 1985, he got his big break landing a role on the hit TV show "Moonlighting."

In 1987, Willis would debut on the big screen in "Blind Date" and then in the blockbuster "Die Hard" the following year.

His career would flourish for decades, however, in the spring of 2022, his family announced he would be retiring from acting due to aphasia. About a year later, he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

Signs Changing Soon

Officials say the signs for the Bruce Willis Service Plaza will change in the coming weeks.