Board Member Lawsuit Against Mayor & Atlantic City Will Be Costly

The John Devlin lawsuit versus Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small, his wife, La Quetta Small, along with numerous City Council Members and other elected and appointed City Officials has now reached the deposition phase.

Devlin is the former Chairman of the Atlantic City Municipal Utilities Authority and Atlantic City Board of Education member.

Devlin’s attorney is David Castellani, who has had a great deal of success in defeating the City of Atlantic City in previous litigation.

The first person to be deposed may be Atlantic City Councilman George Tibbitt.

Tibbitt has already publicly stated during on-air interviews with us, saying that “Mayor Marty Small lied to us. We owe John Devlin a public apology for what was done to him,” said Tibbitt.

Devlin was removed from his Atlantic City Municipal Utilities Authority Board Member seat by just one vote.

Devlin was an active and effective Board Chairman at the time of his removal.

A short while later, Devlin was also removed from his Atlantic City Board of Education. Devlin held his seat for more than 20 years, having been elected to his position every 3 years for 7 consecutive terms.

The City of Atlantic City paid for a special counsel to handle the Atlantic City Municipal Utilities Authority removal hearings.

Devlin has witnesses and evidence that will support his assertion that he has been targeted by Small for removal from his public positions.

Small dislikes Devlin and he is unlikely to settle the case.

A jury trial is likely. Should Devlin prevail, the City of Atlantic City will be responsible to pay potential punitive and compensatory damages.

If Devlin wins, the City of Atlantic City will also be responsible to pay Castellani’s legal fees … which will be a six figure added expense.

Former Atlantic City Municipal Utilities Authority Solicitor, Fred Bor is also launching litigation against many of the same people as Devlin.

Bor was ousted from his position as Solicitor of the Atlantic City Municipal Utilities Authority.

Atlantic City's Firsts Throughout History Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley

Atlantic City Area: Readers Share Favorite Childhood Memories Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley