New Technology Coming to a Busy South Jersey Highway

Portions of a busy highway in Atlantic County are about to become a bit more high-tech.

And in the process, drivers will benefit from having important information right at eye level when they're getting from A to B.

They may also get an occasional laugh, thanks to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

If you've driven on the Black Horse Pike near the old Shore Mall and Bennett Chevrolet in Egg Harbor Township within the past week or so, you may have noticed quite a bit of construction has started. Lots of concrete barriers, flashing arrows, and orange barrels have popped up, signaling some changes.

Dynamic Message Signs Being Installed

It turns out that the state is installing dynamic message signs in the median there, like this one further up the Pike in Williamstown...

Those are the big electronic signs that alert drivers to problems ahead.

They first appeared on major highways like the Turnpike and Parkway quite a long time ago. Over the past few years, the state has been installing them on other roads.

According to officials with Atlantic County, it'll take a couple of months to install those new signs, depending on the weather.

We can only hope that at some point, the NJDOT will install signs like those over on the White Horse Pike between Absecon and Atlantic City to alert drivers of the frequent problems with the drawbridge...

Expect Safety Messages (and Some Laughs)

When those signs are not showing traffic information, the NJDOT sometimes uses them for public safety messages, which are sometimes funny and other times just really lame...

