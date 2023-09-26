14 Bizarre and Unique Landmarks that Define South Jersey

From giant muffler men to larger-than-life elephants, we have some rather unique landmarks here in South Jersey.

Sure, our area is known for glitzy casinos, over a million acres of pine trees, and massive shopping centers next to massive shopping centers, but there's no shortage of things you won't find anywhere else on earth.

If you've been around here for some time, maybe you remember the giant white horse that used to stand over a shopping center in Lawnside, Camden County.

White Horse over Lawnside NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Sadly, that horse, which used to advertise the location of a long-demolished drive-in movie theater, was taken down a number of years ago.

Or maybe you remember the smaller white horse along Route 30 outside of Hammonton...

White horse outside of Hammonton NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Just as sad, I believe vandals damaged that statue a few months ago.

Horses aside, see if you know where these 14 bizarre and unique South Jersey landmarks are...

