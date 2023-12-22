When will congestion pricing start for NJ commuters?

💲Public hearings on congestion pricing will happen in early 2024

The head of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said the implementation of congestion pricing for drivers entering New York City may be delayed.

The Traffic Mobility Review Board, the state body advising the MTA on congestion pricing, approved a plan earlier in December to charge all vehicles using E-Z Pass entering Manhattan below 60th Street an additional $15. Non E-Z Pass drivers would be charged $22.50. There are also discounts for certain drivers that will be available.

Implementation by late spring 2024?

The MTA has said it hoped to have the process for final approval of the plan completed by spring although a final date was not given. Acting Chair and CEO John Lieber told WCBS 880 it may delay the implementation of congestion pricing until at least June.

Lieber said that several items need to be completed first, including a “state of review” process. It includes a public comment period, a public outreach program and the resolution of pending litigation from New Jersey. Lieber told WCBS 880 that settlement talks are “ongoing."

The New York Post reported a third meeting is scheduled to take place on Jan. 5.

A proponent changes their mind on congestion pricing

Thirty-four groups have filed a motion in federal court in Newark asking a judge to dismiss New Jersey's lawsuit on the grounds that the plan has “enormous environmental benefits" for New Jersey and New York, according to NJ.com.

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo told Fox 5 wants the MTA to slow down the program because of the economic impact. He admitted to being an early proponent of the program but said that things have changed and that the cost will discourage workers from coming to work in the city.

Revenue from the tolls, projected to be roughly $1 billion annually, would be used to finance borrowing to upgrade the city’s mass transit systems.

Previous reporting by Eric Scott was used in this report.

This report includes Associated Press copy. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

