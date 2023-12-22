An alleged crime spree over the summer that ended with the death of a 38-year-old woman has resulted in a 19-count indictment for a resident of Long Branch.

Officials say Altonia Williams broke into a home on Narraganset Avenue in Long Branch during the early morning hours of 4 a.m. on Aug. 14, demanded money with a gun, and then purposely crashed into a police vehicle during his escape in a BMW from the scene.

According to police, Williams crashed into the patrol vehicle in the area of MacArthur and Elmwood Avenues, with a woman in his front passenger seat.

The passenger, Long Branch resident Tracee Blount, was transported to a hospital and was pronounced dead a couple hours later.

A crash between a police vehicle and a BMW driven by Long Branch Resident Altonia Williams resulted in the death of Williams' passenger Tracee Blount (Screenshot from footage released by Attorney General's Office)

Following the crash, Williams fled the vehicle and was found hiding in a bush with a loaded handgun, police say.

An investigation later revealed that Williams was high on marijuana during the crash and that his license was suspended.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced on Friday that Williams, 46, was indicted on:

⚫ Armed robbery

⚫ Armed burglary

⚫ Unlawful possession of a firearm

⚫ Possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose

⚫ Possession of a prohibited weapon

⚫ Eluding

⚫ Hindering

⚫ Certain persons not to have a weapon

⚫ Felony murder

⚫ Vehicular homicide

⚫ Aggravated manslaughter while eluding

⚫ Aggravated assault while eluding

⚫ Knowingly leaving the scene of an accident involving death

⚫ Driving while suspended causing death

⚫ Assault by auto

⚫ Four counts of aggravated assault by pointing a firearm

The officer involved in the crash with Williams was treated at a hospital for injuries and released.

New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to Williams' attorney for comment.

