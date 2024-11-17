’Biggest Atlantic City, NJ, Slumlord’ Wants to Evict Residents

Former Atlantic City Housing Authority executive director Matt Doherty has famously labeled his former agency, “The Biggest Slumlord in Atlantic City,” New Jersey.

Doherty spoke-out live this morning on WPG Talk Radio 95.5 to blow the whistle about the current plans to evict residents of the Stanley Holmes Village Apartments.

United States Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2-NJ has called for a moratorium that would prevent the Atlantic City Housing Authority from evicting and Stanley Holmes residents.

Atlantic City Councilman George Tibbitt was on-air during today’s interview with Doherty.

Tibbitt confirmed that he will be proposing a measure before the Atlantic City Council to prevent the eviction of these Atlantic City residents, who been dramatically under served for years.

Tibbitt is also hopeful that United States President Donald Trump will be helpful with these public housing residents and with the controversial wind energy project.

Previously, Doherty confirmed to us that a lawsuit has been filed by the South Jersey Legal Foundation vs. The Atlantic City Housing Authority. It currently has more than 100 Plaintiffs.

Doherty also suggested, "It's time to open up all of the (Atlantic City Housing Authority) books, warts and all. And, there are a lot of warts," said Doherty.

In the photo above, the water that you see collecting in the bottom left side is actually sewer water.

This is a third winter that the residents of the Stanley Holmes Village Apartments have been living without heat, hot water and among rodents, insects and other contaminants.

It is a moral imperative that all evictions be stopped immediately. These residents have been paying for lodging and utilities that have failed them for years.

It is unconscionable that they would even consider evicting residents … who have lived in substandard conditions … during the winter season

