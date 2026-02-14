Two people have been arrested while cops are searching for two more after a Facebook Marketplace sale allegedly went bad in Camden County earlier this week.

The Berlin Police Department says just after 2:00 Wednesday afternoon, its officers were called to a home on Arlington Avenue for a report of a robbery.

Facebook Marketplace Sale Turns Violent

By the time officers arrived, four suspects in a car had fled. After an initial investigation, it was learned that the victim was talking with someone to sell items that were posted on Facebook Marketplace. When the victim made contact with the perceived buyer at a meet-up location, police say he was assaulted and about $1300 was stolen.

Later in the evening, the Camden County Police Department located that vehicle in Camden, occupied by four people. Two of the four were wanted for the robbery in Berlin and the other two were identified and released pending further investigation.

That vehicle was searched by police the next day and items from the robbery were allegedly found inside, along with additional evidence in connection with another robbery investigation being handled by the Somerdale Police Department. During the search, cops say a distribution-quantity of marijuana was also located.

Two Arrested, Two Still Wanted

The following people were arrested and charged:

Louis Green of Woodbury - Robbery with Bodily Injury

- Robbery with Bodily Injury Jayden Spearman of Camden - Robbery with Bodily Injury

Police are looking for the following people:

Zhayd A. Stevenson of Camden - Robbery with Bodily Injury

- Robbery with Bodily Injury Yasir K. McCargo - Robbery with Bodily Injury, Distribution of Marijuana

Facebook Marketplace Safety Tips

You are reminded that if you are selling or buying items online, meet at a local police department or another safe, public location that has video surveillance. Do not let potential buyers come to your home or give them your address. Conduct transactions during the day, and if a deal is too good to be true, it probably is.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

