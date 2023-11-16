Report: Camden County, NJ, Man Allegedly Tried to Sexually Assault 2 Teen Neighbors
A published report says a Camden County man is facing a long list of charges after he allegedly tried to sexually assault two teenage neighbors.
According to WPVI-TV, the incident happened around 7:00 Saturday morning on Troy Avenue in Bellmawr.
Officers first responded to the scene for reports of a burglary but then they discovered Edward Lynch had allegedly entered a neighbor's home and was attempting to engage in sexual acts with two 13-year-old girls.
6ABC reports as authorities were attempting to take Lynch into custody, he attempted to disarm one officer. He later assaulted in EMT who was treating him after being arrested.
Lynch has been charged with the following:
- First-degree attempted aggravated sexual assault
- Second-degree burglary
- Second-degree endangering the welfare of a child
- Second-degree disarming a police officer
- Third-degree aggravated assault
- Fourth-degree resisting arrest
- Fourth-degree criminal mischief
Lynch is being held in the Camden County Jail pending an initial court appearance.
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
