Big chain store in New Jersey closes, still wants you to do something impossible

Yep, just about a year later and it's still there.

Many, many months ago, one location of a troubled chain of big box stores in New Jersey closed but for whatever reason they left something big behind when workers departed for the last time.

"Beyond any store of its kind"

Let's go back to the beginning of 2023 when Bed Bath & Beyond announced it was going through some big financial problems.

In an attempt to turn things around, the chain announced that dozens of stores would be closing, one of which was on the Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing, right in the middle of Atlantic County.

At the end of last March, that store wrapped up its clearance sale and closed for good.

"Store is closed" sign - Photo: Chris Coleman

The end, right?

Well, not really.

Just before the Mays Landing store closed, Bed Bath & Beyond put some money into it and those exciting new changes were announced with big banners on either side of their front doors.

Ironically, those banners were never taken down as their liquidation sale began.

Bed Bath & Beyond in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman

This NJ Bed Bath & Beyond Store is Still Trying to go Beyond

That gave the impression that either you were supposed to be excited that the store was closing or their "better shopping" experience wasn't very "better."

Days after the store officially closed last March, that banner was still there.

Bed Bath & Beyond in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman

In the middle of April, you guessed it...

You can't go in and see at Bed Bath & Beyond in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman

And here we are at the beginning of May...

Bed Bath & Beyond in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman

And now it's almost July.

Former Bed Bath & Beyond in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman

And now in the middle of October, some news to report!

The old Bed Bath & Beyond sign has been covered -- but not the "come in & see" banners.

Former Bed Bath & Beyond in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman

Fast forward to the early part of March, now just about a full year later, and you are still being invited inside to see all of the exciting new things — that don't exist.

Bed Bath & Beyond store in Mays Landing NJ one year after it closed - Photo: Chris Coleman

However, there is some news to report: the sign is no longer on, but the weather is starting to take its toll. Ironically, those banners are now in better shape than the sign is.

Even better, right next door to it, a new Grocery Outlet store will be opening in just a few weeks.

Not the Only Sad, Old Store in New Jersey

And speaking of sad, old stores, how about a look inside an old JCPenney store in South Jersey that closed several years ago...

