Atlantic City School: Danger Asbestos Sign Yesterday – Gone Today!

On Sunday, April 7, 2024, there were “Danger Asbestos” signs posted on the Texas Avenue School doors.

After we revealed this to the public yesterday evening … the signs have suddenly been taken down early this morning.

Here are before and after photos … just hours apart … on Sunday, April 7, 2024 and the morning of Monday, April 8, 2024.

We have also confirmed the presence of a asbestos and abatement company truck that was at the Texas Avenue School this morning (see below):

An Atlantic City public schools staff member shared the following communication from Tim Mancuso, who is the President of the Atlantic City Education Association.

Tim Mancuso (Atlantic City Education Association President) has talked to Mr. Rose, Director of operations. Everything is complete and was inspected and all is clear for us to return.

This is good news. However, here is a not so pleasant reality. Given the present circumstances, this response is quite appropriate.

Spoke directly to Tim Mancuso UnionPresident ! I demanded that the Administration show documentation that OSHA deemed the buildings air quality safe! I also asked for documentation about the company that removed the asbestos, and that they are professionals who are highly qualified to remove asbestos from facilities! I am waiting to hear back. He reached out to Mr. Rose who is the Superintendent of facilities. He told Mancuso he had a dentist appt he will get back to him! How typical. Too busy to resolve the issue! I would think that this situation would override a dental appt. He told Mancuso it was all clear. Safe to return. Still no robo call nor email has been sent to staff or parents.

Why wasn’t the La’Quetta Small administration more transparent about asbestos being present at the Texas Avenue School?

School is set to return this Wednesday. Today’s communication and dash to take down the “Danger Asbestos Is present Signs” only occurred because of our reporting to the public.

This is a lesson of very poor communication by a public entity… In a case when it was simply not required.

SOURCES: Atlantic City Public Schools contacts.

