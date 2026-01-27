Atlantic City, New Jersey Is Underrated — The Facts Don’t Lie

Atlantic City, New Jersey gets an undeserved, bad rap. When you look at objective facts, the truth begins to emerge.

Casino Hotel Industry

Atlantic City has some of the finest hotel rooms and suites to be found anywhere in America. Fair room rates and great specials are consistently available.

It’s not an exaggeration to say that the Atlantic City food and beverage experience is world class.

Food & Beverage

Atlantic City has top notch casino and non-casino restaurants.

Directly above are two great examples. The first photo above is The Knife & Fork Inn, in business since 1912.

The second photo above is Capriccio Italian Restaurant, located within Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City, which has been open continuously since 1978 … when Resorts Casino Hotel opened as Atlantic cities first legalized hotel casino.

A Signature Dish From Capriccio Italian Restaurant

The above is known as Seafood Zuppetta - Fra Diavlo.

This delicious dish is comprised of:

Lobster, scallops, shrimp, crabmeat simmered in olive oil, red onion, capers, garlic, over a perfect bed of linguini.

Executive Chef Robert Levenson and Executive Sous Chef David Wong and their culinary team are extraordinary with their menu development, creativity and artistic style.

Atlantic City Crime Statistics

Atlantic City gets a bad rap for allegedly not being safe. This was a perception and not reality.

However, this perception needed to be successfully addressed and it has been.

In his recent State of The City Address, Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small shared incontrovertible facts as follows:

4 drones, that are equipped with cameras and thermal imaging are being employed to directly assist the Atlantic City Police Department.

Drones Will be able to respond within one minute of a “ShotSpotter” alert of gunfire.

Every murder and shooting in Atlantic City that took place in 2025 was solved.

Mayor Small has confirmed that crime is down by more than 12 percent since 2022.

Small confirmed that Atlantic City led the state with a 59 percent drop in shootings.

In his address, Small said Small said that:

How isn't Atlantic City safe, ladies and gentleman? The city is clean, the city is safe and more importantly, this administration is business friendly. Build your homes and build your businesses because these stats don't lie, said Small.

Atlantic City Property Tax Decreases

Property taxes have been stabilized under Small in Atlantic City.

Atlantic City property taxes have actually been reduced each year for the past 6 years.

Mayor Small has already announced that priory taxes will be reduced for a 7th consecutive year.

Tte Atlantic City Casinos have also enjoyed property tax stability with the PILOT (Payment In Lieu of Property Taxes).

This has allowed the industry to understand its tax liability and has provided them with the opportunity to reinvest tens of millions of dollars into their facilities.

Visitors To Atlantic City In 2025

Here’s yet another stubborn fact.

24 million visitors came to Atlantic City in 2025. By comparison, Disney World’s “The Magic Kingdom”topped the global attendance rankings for all theme parks, with 17.84 million visitors in 2024, according to an annual report.

Atlantic City In Photos (Below)

SOURCES: Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small, Harry Hurley interviews & http://orlandosentinel.com

