Atlantic City, NJ Mayor Calls Senator & Prosecutor Racist – Nope

Atlantic City, New Jersey Mayor Marty Small appears to be acting like someone who thinks that he’s about to be criminally charged.

First, Small randomly posted on social media, a press clipping from when he beat previous criminal charges from 13 years ago.

Small knew then, what the public did not know … that he was under investigation by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

A short while later, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office criminally charged Constance Days-Chapman, the Principal of Atlantic City High School.

Days-Chapman is facing very serious criminal charges relating to a student who allegedly reported that she was being high “emotionally and physically abused” by her parents.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office has previously confirmed that Days-Chapman has been criminally charged with:

second-degree Official Misconduct.

third-degree Hindering Apprehension of Another.

fourth-degree Obstruction of Justice.

disorderly persons Failure to Report Child Abuse.

It has not yet been publicly revealed who this student is … although it has reached the revel of an open secret.

We will not publicly reveal who this student is, in order to protect the innocence of a minor child.

On Thursday, March 28, 2024, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office served 5 search warrants at the residence of Marty and La’Quetta Small.

Next, on April Fools’ Day, Marty Small held a press conference on Atlantic City Hall taxpayer-paid property … to discuss what all called a personal family matter, that has absolutely nothing to do with his job as mayor.

Why then did Small and his criminal defense attorney, Edwin Jacobs hold their press conference in Atlantic City Council Chambers?

Why did an Atlantic City Hall public information officer named Andrew Kramer send an email every City of Atlantic City employee … inviting them to attend Small’s press conference?

At Small’s bizarre press conference, he said this is sll about race and politics and that “Constance Days-Chapman has done nothing wrong.”

Small has previously, publicly referred to both Senator Vince Polistina and Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds as racists.

They are not.

It’s also very reckless and dangerous for Small to incite racial strife in Atlantic City … whereby violent crime has already been rampant during his time as mayor.

