An Atlantic City man who is already serving two prison sentences got even more time behind bars on Monday on a charge of attempted murder.

Kevin Davis of Atlantic City, NJ, Sentenced

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says based on the terms of a plea agreement, 38-year-old Kevin Davis was sentenced to 15 years in prison for first-degree attempted murder and second-degree possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose.

2019 Shooting in Atlantic City

According to authorities, on September 13th, 2019, Davis shot a man in the stomach and then fled the scene on a bicycle. The Atlantic City Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit reviewed surveillance video and identified Davis and the home to which he fled.

A search warrant was later executed at that location and Davis was detained after he fled on foot.

Investigators located clothing worn by Davis during the shooting, a large amount of fentanyl, and a loaded handgun, which was determined to be different than the one used in the September 13th shooting.

He pled guilty to charges related to that incident this past February.

This sentence will run concurrent to two others Davis is presently serving.

2 Other Cases

In March 2023, Davis was convicted after a jury trial on charges arising from the search warrant execution, including unlawful possession of a handgun while maintaining a fentanyl production facility. He was sentenced to an aggregate term of 48 years in state prison.

In May 2023, Davis pled guilty to committing a home invasion in Absecon in October 2019 with the same handgun that he used during the September 13th, 2019, shooting. In that case, Davis was sentenced to a concurrent term of a decade behind bars.

2 Others Also Sentenced

Davis’ two co-defendants in that case, Mark Toulson and Kalim Selby, pleaded guilty mid-trial to armed robbery and were each sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Davis, Toulson, and Selby are currently in New Jersey State Prison.

In each case, Davis was prosecuted by the Gangs, Guns, and Narcotics Unit of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

