The Atlantic City Police Department has released crime statistics for the first three months of 2025 and there are some interesting and positive results.

Major crimes, overall, are down in Q1 2025 compared to Q1 2024

Homicide and non-fatal shooting investigations have seen a notable decrease

The number of juveniles being arrested has increased sharply

Note that all of the comparisons below are between the first quarter of this year and the first quarter of 2024.

Atlantic City, NJ, Q1 2025 crime statistics

According to the New Jersey State Police Offense Report, overall offenses in Atlantic City are down by more than 11% compared to the same period last year. Significant crimes are broken down into three categories:

Crimes against persons (homicide, assault, sex offenses) down 22.28% (552 in 2024 / 429 in 2025)

Crimes against property (robbery, burglary, theft) down 4.3% (674 in 2024 / 645 in 2025)

Crimes against society (drugs/weapons offenses, prostitution) down 4.48% (201 in 2024 / 192 in 2025)

Thousands of calls for service

According to the ACPD, their officers responded to 24,733 calls for service in January, February, and March of this year, which is about 275 each day. That's down from about 26,500 a year ago.

Homicides have dropped in Atlantic City

Homicide and non-fatal shooting investigations dropped a staggering 62.5% and the department reported no homicides in the first quarter of this year, compared to six in Q1 2024. ACPD officers have investigated three non-fatal shooting incidents so far this year, compared to two the year prior.

Over 1,160 people arrested

Arrests have remained consistent, says the department, with 1,161 people being charged in the first quarter of 2024. That's practically the same as last year.

Juvenile arrests are up sharply — 67 this year, compared to 36 last.

Excited about the future

Atlantic City Police Chief James A. Sarkos said in a press release, "I am excited about the progress we’ve made in the first quarter of 2025 and the future improvements ahead for both the Atlantic City Police Department and our community."

Mayor Marty Small, Sr., followed by saying, "There's this exaggerated narrative that Atlantic City is not clean and safe, but the facts and data tell a different story as the Atlantic City Police Department keeps showing why they are the best police department in the world."