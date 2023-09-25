Hip-hop superstar to perform New Year’s Eve in NJ

🎤 A famous American rapper will perform on New Year's Eve in Atlantic City

🎤 Tickets go on sale this Friday

ATLANTIC CITY — Autumn has just begun but it may not be a bad idea to start thinking of New Year’s Eve plans. It will be here before you know it.

How about ringing in the new year with Pitbull?

The American singer and superstar returns to the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City for one show only on Dec. 31 at 10 p.m.

Pitbull, a Grammy-winning independent international superstar has countless awards, dozens of international number ones, hundreds of gold and platinum certifications, and 25 million album sales.

The “Timber” singer returned to the road in 2022 with his sold-out North American Can’t Stop Us Now Tour, packing arenas from coast to coast.

Tickets to see Pitbull go on sale Friday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Pitbull (AP)

Check out the 2023 headliner entertainment lineup in AC:

Saturday, Sept. 30, 8 p.m. – Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame Awards & Induction Ceremony

Sunday, Oct. 1, 7 p.m. – Tiffany Haddish – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Friday, Oct. 6, 8 p.m. – RuPaul’s Drag Race – Night of the Living Drag – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Friday, Oct. 6, 8 p.m. – Vic DiBitteto – Sound Waves

Saturday, Oct. 7, 8 p.m. – Vic DiBitteto – Sound Waves

Sunday, Oct. 8, 8 p.m. – The Doobie Brothers – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Sunday, Oct. 8, 8 p.m. – Dogstar with Keanu Reeves on Bass – Sound Waves

Friday, Oct. 13, 8 p.m. – Frank Stallone & Survivor – Sound Waves

Friday, Oct. 20, 8 p.m. – Keith Sweat with Special Guest Johnny Gill – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Friday, Oct. 20, 8 p.m. – Celebrating Meat Loaf – Sound Waves

Friday, Oct. 27, 8 p.m. – Bee Gees Gold – Sound Waves

Friday, Oct. 27, 8 p.m. – Foreigner – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Saturday, Oct. 28, 8 p.m. – Foreigner – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Saturday, Oct. 28, 8 p.m. – Bee Gees Gold – Sound Waves

Saturday, Nov. 4, 8 p.m. – Marshall Tucker Band – Sound Waves

Friday, Nov. 10, 8 p.m. – KC & The Sunshine Band with special guest Average White Band, Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Friday, Nov. 10, 8 p.m. – Housewives Live – Sound Waves

Saturday, Nov. 11, 7 p.m. – Nikki Glaser – Sound Waves

Saturday, Nov. 11, 8 p.m. – Freestyle Free for All – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Saturday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m. – I Pooh: Amici X Sempre – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Friday, Nov. 24, 8 p.m. - Anita Baker: The Songstress - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Saturday, Dec. 2, 8 p.m. – The Temptations and The Four Tops – Sound Waves

Friday, Dec. 8, 8 p.m. – Matt Fraser – Sound Waves

Friday, Dec. 8, 8 p.m. – Earth, Wind & Fire – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Saturday, Dec. 9, 8 p.m. – Earth, Wind & Fire – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Saturday, Dec. 9, 8 p.m. – Grand Funk Railroad and Fog Hat – Sound Waves

Friday, Dec. 15, 8 p.m. – Engelbert Humperdinck – A Winter World of Love – Sound Waves

Saturday, Dec. 16, 8 p.m. – Matteo Bocelli – Sound Waves

Sunday, Dec. 31, 10 p.m. – Pitbull – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

