Hip-hop superstar to perform New Year’s Eve in NJ
🎤 A famous American rapper will perform on New Year's Eve in Atlantic City
🎤 Tickets go on sale this Friday
ATLANTIC CITY — Autumn has just begun but it may not be a bad idea to start thinking of New Year’s Eve plans. It will be here before you know it.
How about ringing in the new year with Pitbull?
The American singer and superstar returns to the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City for one show only on Dec. 31 at 10 p.m.
Pitbull, a Grammy-winning independent international superstar has countless awards, dozens of international number ones, hundreds of gold and platinum certifications, and 25 million album sales.
The “Timber” singer returned to the road in 2022 with his sold-out North American Can’t Stop Us Now Tour, packing arenas from coast to coast.
Tickets to see Pitbull go on sale Friday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com and Ticketmaster.com.
Check out the 2023 headliner entertainment lineup in AC:
Saturday, Sept. 30, 8 p.m. – Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame Awards & Induction Ceremony
Sunday, Oct. 1, 7 p.m. – Tiffany Haddish – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Friday, Oct. 6, 8 p.m. – RuPaul’s Drag Race – Night of the Living Drag – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Friday, Oct. 6, 8 p.m. – Vic DiBitteto – Sound Waves
Saturday, Oct. 7, 8 p.m. – Vic DiBitteto – Sound Waves
Sunday, Oct. 8, 8 p.m. – The Doobie Brothers – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Sunday, Oct. 8, 8 p.m. – Dogstar with Keanu Reeves on Bass – Sound Waves
Friday, Oct. 13, 8 p.m. – Frank Stallone & Survivor – Sound Waves
Friday, Oct. 20, 8 p.m. – Keith Sweat with Special Guest Johnny Gill – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Friday, Oct. 20, 8 p.m. – Celebrating Meat Loaf – Sound Waves
Friday, Oct. 27, 8 p.m. – Bee Gees Gold – Sound Waves
Friday, Oct. 27, 8 p.m. – Foreigner – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Saturday, Oct. 28, 8 p.m. – Foreigner – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Saturday, Oct. 28, 8 p.m. – Bee Gees Gold – Sound Waves
Saturday, Nov. 4, 8 p.m. – Marshall Tucker Band – Sound Waves
Friday, Nov. 10, 8 p.m. – KC & The Sunshine Band with special guest Average White Band, Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Friday, Nov. 10, 8 p.m. – Housewives Live – Sound Waves
Saturday, Nov. 11, 7 p.m. – Nikki Glaser – Sound Waves
Saturday, Nov. 11, 8 p.m. – Freestyle Free for All – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Saturday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m. – I Pooh: Amici X Sempre – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Friday, Nov. 24, 8 p.m. - Anita Baker: The Songstress - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Saturday, Dec. 2, 8 p.m. – The Temptations and The Four Tops – Sound Waves
Friday, Dec. 8, 8 p.m. – Matt Fraser – Sound Waves
Friday, Dec. 8, 8 p.m. – Earth, Wind & Fire – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Saturday, Dec. 9, 8 p.m. – Earth, Wind & Fire – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Saturday, Dec. 9, 8 p.m. – Grand Funk Railroad and Fog Hat – Sound Waves
Friday, Dec. 15, 8 p.m. – Engelbert Humperdinck – A Winter World of Love – Sound Waves
Saturday, Dec. 16, 8 p.m. – Matteo Bocelli – Sound Waves
Sunday, Dec. 31, 10 p.m. – Pitbull – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
