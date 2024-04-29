Atlantic City, NJ Condo Resident Feels Intimidated By Photo Taken

We most recently wrote about the Atlantic City, New Jersey Ocean Club Condominiums on April 22, 2024.

We purposely kept a resident’s identity anonymous, so that no retaliation of any kind could occur.

If you missed our previous coverage, here is a link:

Read More: Ocean Club Atlantic City, NJ Condo Balconies Are Still An Issue

The issue of residents not having access to use their own balconies has gone on for more than 2 years, with no end in sight.

We have covered it from the very beginning.

The resident, who reported the latest news regarding the balconies has now shared this disturbing follow-up.

Hi Mr Hurley - I wanna tell you what's occurred since the publishing of the article. A manager from the building came up to door and began taking photos of my front door on Monday evening. Her name is XXXXXXX XXXXXXX When confronted with the video and when asked for an explanation, she provided 3 different excuses, such as having a doormat and their being a "plug in air freshener" in the hall. She's looking to find ways to assess my landlord or find violations or do something underhanded as she could not come up with a reasonable explanation for doing this. I'm including the video here and still photos of her. This is absolutely ridiculous because I will not be intimidated by anyone, especially this buildings management or condo board, into not finding out the truth about how much longer this project will take.

Just as we have protected the identity of the Ocean Club Condominium resident, we are going to (for now), protect the identity of the Ocean Club Condominiums staff member.

We do not condone heavy-handed tactics, or, intimidation of any kind.

Perhaps the Ocean Club is taking video or a photo of every door of the property?

However, we don’t blame the resident for being concerned about this unannounced activity so shortly after this resident blew the whistle.

We have video and photos in our possession that clearly shows the female Ocean Club staff member. We’re not publishing them at this time.

The only photo that we’ve published relative to this invasive activity blocks out the entire face of the Ocean Club staff member.

Here are more photos that tells some of the story of the Ocean Club balconies issue:

